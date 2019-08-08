A free family event informs all ages of potential hazards on the farm with demonstrations

The Benton Fire Department will be hosting the Yates Farm Safety Day at the Benton Fire House, 932 Route 14A, Penn Yan, Saturday, Aug. 10 at 9 a.m.

This family event helps educate people of all ages on potential hazards on the farm. Groups will be led through each of six stations in the morning covering the following topics: skid steer and extra rider hazards, manure/silo gas and chemical poisoning, chainsaw safety, bicycle safety, PTO safety/first on scene and electrical hazards.

After lunch, there will be hands-on activities and demonstrations including firetruck rides, life flight helicopter, fire extinguisher, and chainsaw demonstrations.

The event is free and open to all who are interested in learning about creating a safe farm environment. Free lunch and refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Henry Martin at 315-536-4736.