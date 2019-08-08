BATH — State grant funding will be spent toward Steuben County’s victim advocacy work, including the Child Advocacy Center.

District Attorney Brooks Baker on Monday told the Legislature’s Public Safety and Corrections Committee $25,846 of a three-year grant totaling approximately $200,000 will be spent in the next two months to meet a deadline attached to the funding.

“We are spending it on salaries and wages, office equipment and supplies and investigative expenses,” Baker told the committee.

The grant funding will help fund the county’s Child Advocacy Center program and general victim’s assistance efforts.

The Legislature approved last year the creation of a Child Advocacy Center, including a mobile, RV-based unit.

Baker said the mobile response unit allows officials to respond to cases of physical or sexual abuse, as well as domestic violence, and interview children in a safe environment.

With the proper procedures in place, a child’s account given in the mobile unit and recorded to video would be able to be placed in evidence without requiring them to testify before a grand jury, something Baker said can re-traumatize a victim or a witness to abuse or domestic violence.

The three-year grant funding allows the county to create Victim’s Advocate and Victim’s Advocate Assistant positions, which haven’t yet been hired.

While they will be available to all crime victims, the focus will be on sexual crimes and domestic violence.

“They’ll help coordinate family services, they’ll do all those other things to make the victims whole,” Baker said.

About half of the funding under the three-year grant is going to the Department of Social Services to fund its side of the same efforts.

Baker noted that the county is not committed to open-ended funding of these programs.

“These positions are paid for at state cost,” he said. “When the grant goes away, they go away. That’s what comes with these positions. In 25 years, we’ve had three or four of these.”

There is the possibility of future grant funding to cover the program for five more years after the current three-year grant, but that would be a separate grant application based on demonstrated need.