WELLSVILLE — The Allegany County Library Directors Association is hosting its Second annual Job & Resource Fair on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the David A. Howe Public Library located at 155 N. Main Street, Wellsville.

Whether hoping to find a fresh start, a better job, or a new career direction, job seekers will find a wealth of exciting opportunities at this free job fair. A variety of employers will be eager to hire for immediate openings in a wide range of fields.

Those seeking employment are invited to attend for face to face interaction with potential employers. The library will also provide free resume printing. There is no charge for admission. With questions, contact Wellsville library director Nic Gunning at 585-593-3410 or wellsville@stls.org.

Employers wishing to register for the Job Fair may contact Alfred library director Melanie Miller at 607-587-9290 or alfred@stls.org.

This project is supported in part by funds from the New York State Library’s Adult Literacy Library Services program administered by the Southern Tier Library System.