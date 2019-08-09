Book Center celebrates successful summer reading program with party for young readers

ARKPORT — The Arkport Summer Reading Program closed the book on another successful effort Thursday in the village Community Room, with its last “chapter” a celebration featuring cake, ice cream, gift bags, prizes and final tallies of total books read.

Arkport Book Center Director Cathy Smith, who led the program for the 12th year, said 49 youngsters took part in the “Universe of Stories” themed reading program this summer, with many children earning a free lunch at Appleby’s Restaurant for completing more than 10 books.

“If you read over ten books, you may find one of those certificates in your (gift) bag,” Smith told the boisterous group of children as they waited for volunteers to distribute cake and ice cream.

Some of the older youngsters earned a free pass to the Rochester Museum of Science as a reward for their reading prowess, Smith announced.

“Reading takes you to places you may never get to go,” said Terry Pullman, an Arkport Book Center board member.

Reading is an especially important summer-time activity, Pullman said, because it helps young students keep their academic skills sharp during the long break from classes.

"That's what we want to see. It will help them do better in school," Pullman said.

Judging by the final tallies, many Arkport children will return to school in September ready to hit the ground running. Top readers included Raylee Hall, kindergarten, who read 17 books; Rhyder Hall, third-grade, 15 books; Felicity Karns, pre-K, 19 books read; Corbin Strobel, a second-grader, 12 books; Brystol Butler, fifth-grade, 13 books read; Maddie Marcus, third-grade, 15 books; and Zoe Graves, third-grade, 15 books.

The summer reading program also included a three-week series of free concerts in the Arkport Village Park. The concert series was supported by the New York State Council on the Arts, which awarded the center $1,325 to support its Summer Reading Program.