WELLSVILLE — Good news! There are exciting college possibilities for young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities right here in Allegany County.

R.I.S.E. (Reaching, Individual, Success, in Education) is a collaboration between Alfred State and Allegany Arc’s ACHIEVE Career Consultants. The program is for individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities who wish to continue their education after high school in a collegiate environment (up to four years).

R.I.S.E. is located on the Alfred State campus and focuses on creating a unique educational experience that nurtures students’ social and academic growth. Students are given access to a variety of experiential learning opportunities through service learning, work study, mentoring, and work-based training.

R.I.S.E. focuses on academic instruction, employment experiences through work-based learning, and social and independent living. In the program, Alfred State students serve as peer mentors to the participants as they assimilate into the college environment, audit college classes, and explore their personal goals.

If you or someone you know is interested in the R.I.S.E program, contact: Christina Lyon, Vice President of Vocational Services, at (585) 593-3005 x 227 or christina.lyon@alleganyarc.org