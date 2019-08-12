CORNING - Incumbent Corning City Councilman Kate Paterson, D-2, has announced she will seek re-election to represent Corning’s 2nd Ward.

“It’s been my honor and privilege to represent my friends and neighbors on the City Council,” Paterson said. “If re-elected, I will continue to work tirelessly on behalf of my constituents and all the residents of Corning.”

Paterson was first elected to the City Council in 2017. In her two years on City Council, she has chaired the Parks Improvement Committee, which is currently working on a long-term strategic plan for the city’s parks.

She also serves on the Code Committee, which recently worked with the city’s staff to update Corning’s 20-year old zoning laws.

“If residents of the second district return me to the City Council, I will use my experience to continue to improve our city’s parks, streets, sidewalks, and housing,” Paterson said.

Paterson said she has lived in Corning for 20 years. She has volunteered in the Corning-Painted Post School District and other civic groups, and currently serves on the Southeast Steuben County Library Board of Trustees.

The election for the Corning City Council will be held on Nov. 5.