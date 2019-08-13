GENESEO — The Livingston County Sheriff's Office Monday reported additional charges for an Allegany County man apprehended after a manhunt in July.

Edward R. Bancroft, 31, Angelica, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with fourth-degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property.

Following LC-CAP arraignment, Bancroft was ordered held in the Livingston County Jail on $50,000 cash bail/$100,000 property bond. Bancroft will reply to charges in Nunda Town Court on a later date.

Bancroft was previously charged in Livingston County with second-degree Burglary (class C felony), Petit Larceny (class A misdemeanor) and fourth-degree Criminal Mischief in (class A misdemeanor).

The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office and Amity-based State Police in regards to stolen ATV/UTV's, vehicles and farm equipment.

After fleeing police in the Wyoming County Town of Eagle, Bancroft was involved in a car chase with the State Police later in the week in the Town of Ossian where he crashed the vehicle in a field off of Blank Hill Road. Bancroft ultimately fled on foot and was able to elude law enforcement until July 11 when he was located and taken into custody by members of the Livingston County Sheriff's Office. For more background, visit https://www.wellsvilledaily.com/news/20190712/more-charges-possible-as-bancroft-investigation-continues