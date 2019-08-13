ANDOVER — Sponsored by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County, a youth gardening program was held at the Andover Central School District, Aug. 4–8.

Andover Central School district teamed up with members of Allegany’s CCE 4-H to host a garden program discussing the importance of plants, fungus and our local pollinators. Much like the program last year, many hours were spent refurbishing the garden found behind the school’s Art classroom. A great time was had by all, as everyone got down on their hands and knees to dig out weeds and prepare the garden to plant flowers.

The children familiarize themselves with plants you might find in your own garden, such as snapdragons, begonias, hostas and geraniums. The end result was beautiful and the hard work that the students put into the garden showed. The kids smiled proudly, knowing that the end result was because of their efforts.

At the end of the program the students were able to head home happy, with flowers which they potted and propagated themselves. Along with the knowledge they can use to further improve their own indoor or outdoor gardens back at home.

Guest speaker Deb Wagoner provided an educational lesson on bees and why we should take a moment to understand the importance of our local buzzing pollinator. Flowering would be extremely difficult without the assistance of honey bees, many of our major crops (apples, mangos, and peaches) wouldn’t be able to fertilize.

"Also, a shout out to the awesome staff members who were able to help with the program, without them, things would not have moved nearly as smoothly," said Jeremy Baier, Allegany County’s new Cornell Cooperative Extension Agricultural Educator. "The members of CCE had an amazing time working with everyone who participated and hopes to work together in future."

If you’re interested in teaming up and working with Allegany’s Cooperative Extension you can contact the staff directly at the Allegany County 4-H Office or mail the Allegany County Cooperative Extension, 5435A County Road 48, Belmont, NY 14813. Contact Allegany’s CCE STEM educator, Lisa Reynolds at (585) 268-7644 Ext 22 or CCE’s Agricultural Educator, Jeremy Baier at (585) 268-7644 Ext 14 with any questions.

The Andover Gardening Project is one of many programs offered by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County (CCE-Allegany). The association is part of the national cooperative extension system, an educational partnership between County, State, and Federal governments. As New York’s land grant university Cornell administers the system in this state.

For more information, call 525-268-7644 or visit www.cce.cornell.edu/allegany.