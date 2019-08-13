ALFRED — Work by summer interns in Alfred University’s School of Art and Design and Alfred State College will be included in exhibitions on both campuses and in the village of Alfred Aug. 15-30.

The “Summer Interns Art Walk Takeover” will feature work by 25 interns exhibited at six locations. The exhibitions open during the August Alfred Art Walk, from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15.

The interns have spent much of their summer working in the Alfred Ceramic Art Museum, and Alfred University’s Ceramic Art Division, Cohen Gallery, and the Robert C. Turner Gallery, and in Alfred State College’s Bret Llewellyn Gallery.

The interns’ work will be exhibited at the following locations Aug. 15-30: Robert C. Turner Gallery Catwalk, Harder Hall, Alfred University; The Cube Gallery, Alfred University (second floor, Harder Hall); Terra Cotta Celadon Company Building, Main Street, Alfred; The Rosebush restaurant, Main Street, Alfred; Terra Cotta Coffeehouse, Main Street, Alfred; Bret Llewellyn Gallery, Alfred State College.

Closing reception will be held Friday, Aug. 30, from 3-5 p.m., in each of the six exhibition locations.