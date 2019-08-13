The Department of Health has issued a Blue-green Algae Advisory for Red Jacket Park.

This Advisory was issued because a blue-green algae bloom has been identified in the swim area. People and animals should avoid contact with any algae blooms, scums, and colored water.

Blue-green algal blooms can turn the water green and can form thick scums on the water surface. Blue-green algae can cause skin or eye irritation, or diarrhea and vomiting if ingested. People and animals should keep out of the water where blooms are present.

The Department of Health recommends taking the following precautions:

• Don’t swim, wade or fish near blooms or scums

• Don’t drink the water

• Keep children and animals away from any blooms or scums

• Rinse with clean water if exposed

Red Jacket Park’s swim area will remain closed to bathers until the Department of Health has issued a safe to re-open order. The Red Jacket Park (playground, pavilion, and picnic areas) remain open to the public. At this time, Indian Pines Park is open for all activities including swimming.

Please report symptoms that may be associated with exposure to blue-green algae blooms, such as skin or eye irritation, or diarrhea and vomiting to the Department of Health at 315-789-3030.

For more information, please visit https://www.health.ny.gov/publications/6563.pdf.