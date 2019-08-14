BELMONT — Beginning on Sept. 4, the ACCORD Business Center will be holding the fall session of its Entrepreneur Training Course.

The course will be held on Wednesday and Thursday evenings from 5:30–8:30 p.m., over a period of 10 weeks (20 classes). The program is funded by the New York State Entrepreneurial Assistance Center program (EAC) and is designed to educate potential and existing entrepreneurs about the ins and outs of running their own business.

Topics include, but are not limited to, writing a business plan, choosing the right business structure, accounting/finance, marketing, legal issues, and building an online presence. The curriculum will feature traditional classroom lectures, local guest presenters speaking on their areas of expertise, in-class activities, and ends with a business plan competition. Five years of continued support is also available to all course participants. Seating is limited to 12 participants, so early registration is advised.

One past graduate of the class remarked that it helped to build “a road map for the future” of her established business. Another who took the class before beginning his business commented that “the class gave me the base knowledge, guidance, and really the confidence to follow through with my decision to start the company and continue my path to success. Besides my family rooting me on, I don’t think I would have made it this far and this quickly without taking this wonderful little class.”

The price of the course is $150 per person, which covers the cost of materials. For more information on the course, or if interested in registering, contact Bryan Payne, the ACCORD Business & Loan Manager, at 585-268-7605 x1711 or bpayne@accordcorp.org. Again, seating is limited, so contact Bryan to register today.