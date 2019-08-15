ANDOVER — The Town of Andover Wetlands Project will be the scene for the annual Kids Fishing Contest which will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17 at the Andover Ponds (Route 21) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. Trophies will be awarded at 2:45 p.m. There is no entry fee.

Age groups include: 5 and under, 6 - 8, 9 - 11, and 12 to 15. Trophies will be awarded to the top three fish in each age group. There will also be trophies for the smallest, largest and most fish of the day. Other categories with trophies awarded are for largest bass and largest carp. There is also a special award in memory of Senators Jess Present and Pat McGee who were supporters of the Wetlands Project since its inception. The award is given to a participant who displays the qualities of Perseverance, Dedication, and Persistence which were the characteristics of the Senators.

Refreshments will be available free of charge. Pepsi Cola of Elmira has donated the soda. Maier’s Market of Andover has donated hot dogs, Stroehmann’s Bakery of Olean provided the rolls, and chips are donated by Frito Lay of Olean.

There will also be drawings and raffles for door prizes provided by donations thus far from: The Andover Rod & Gun Club, Andover Hardware, Vars Engineering & Development, Rockburgers, The Village Pub, Alco Federal Credit Union, American Legion Post 702 of Wellsville, General Roofing & Heating Company, Machinist Union 1580 of Wellsville, VFW Post 2530 of Wellsville, Burger King, Elks Lodge #1495 of Wellsville, Wellsville Lions Club, J. W. Embser & Sons Funeral Home, Middaugh Real Estate, Fassett Lane Lumber, First Citizens Community Bank, Crego’s Birdsall Inn, Steuben Trust Company, Alfred Pharmacy, ServU Credit Union, Root Contracting, Allegany County SCOPE, Maple City Savings bank, Giant Food Mart, Root Contracting, Cartwright’s Maple Tree Inn, Otis Eastern, Wegman’s of Hornell, Steuben Trust Company, BJs Wholesale Club, Short’s Oil Company, Also, The New York State Conservation Officer’s Association, Eagle Claw, Zoom Bait Company, Zebco, Gitzit Lures, Betts Lures, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Fish USA, HT Enterprises, Jan’s Netcraft, and other national fishing companies.

Trophies are courtesy of the Town of Andover and provided by Sports Fanatic of Hornell.

Volunteers are needed to help with the contest and if you would like to help, or for more information, call 585-593-1624 or 585-610-2241. For information about the event, see andoverwetlandskidsfishingcontest.com.