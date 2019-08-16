Relatives of fallen public employees awarded scholarships

FILLMORE — Thirty-five daughters, sons and wives of fallen firefighters, police officers and other public employees will receive ICMA-RC Public Employee Memorial Scholarships for the 2019-2020 academic year.

The recipients will be awarded nearly $65,000 and will join more than 300 students who have received scholarships since the program was established in 2001.

Among them is Fillmore native Haylea Ward, daughter of Angelica native Derek Ward. Deputy Ward served with the Allegany County Sheriff’s Department for seven years. He died on July 3, 2004 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident the previous night, when a driver ran a stop sign at the intersection of Route 243 and Buffalo Street in Rushford and struck Deputy Ward’s patrol car.

Deputy Ward, 28, left behind Haylea and a son, Mitchell.

Haylea Ward attends SUNY College at Brockport. She is studying Inclusive Childhood Education and expects to graduate 2022. She attended Fillmore Central School where she played varsity soccer, was a cheerleader, peer tutor, member of National Honor Society, FROGS (Fillmore Representatives of Giving Selflessly) and participated in student government.

“We are proud to present scholarships to this year’s talented and deserving students,” said ICMA-RC President and CEO Bob Schultze, who also serves as President of the ICMA-RC Public Employee Memorial Scholarship Fund. “The scholarships honor the memory of public employees who made the ultimate sacrifice serving their communities and help their loved ones pursue academic success.”

Recipients are selected based on qualifications including financial need, academic success, leadership in school and community activities, honors received and work experience. Individuals who apply must be the surviving child or spouse of a public employee who died in the line of duty. Students may choose to study at an accredited two- or four-year college or university or post-secondary vocational or technical school.