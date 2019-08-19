Downtown Hornell retailer will transition to Gordmans

HORNELL — The old is making way for the new in the Maple City.

A store closing sale launched this week at the Hornell Peebles located at 33 Broadway Mall. The popular clothing and home goods retailer isn’t going out of business, exactly, but will rather be rebranded as a Gordmans store in early 2020. Both Peebles and Gordmans are part of the Stage community of stores.

Under the Gordmans name, the store will continue to offer home décor, beauty products, children’s clothing and toys and women’s and men’s apparel.

According to the brand’s website, the customer experience is marked by “Bigger deals. Smaller prices.”

“Stage has been converting a number of its Peebles stores because consumers are responding positively to Gordmans’ off-price offerings,” Blakeley Graham, Manager of Brand Publicity for Stage, told The Spectator via email. “Gordmans is an off-price retailer, which means that it has a wide array of merchandise for the entire family at the lowest possible prices compared to department stores. Gordmans, which has been delighting shoppers for more than 100 years, has fresh new merchandise deliveries arriving weekly; there will always be something new to discover when it comes to popular name brand apparel, home décor, footwear, gifts, accessories, fragrances and more for the whole family.”

Earlier this year, Stage announced its long-term strategy to convert department stores to Gordmans, with a goal of reaching 300 total off-price stores by mid-2020. It had been slowly testing and converting stores in smaller markets since the 2017 acquisition of Gordmans. At the time of the March announcement, the company also stated that it would close between 30 and 40 under-performing stores.

When the Peebles closing sale in Hornell is complete, the transition to Gordmans is expected to move quickly in 2020. Peebles employees will be welcomed back to work at the newly-rebranded Gordmans.

“The conversion from Peebles to Gordmans takes less than two weeks,” Graham said. “All current Peebles associates will be offered jobs at Gordmans. Additional associates also will be hired during a job fair early next year.”

Peebles began operating at the 33 Broadway Mall location in September of 2000. The store is beloved by many loyal shoppers for being the only department store remaining in downtown Hornell, and has developed brand loyalty among its local fan-base. The Hornell store underwent a significant remodel in 2013, when Stage purchased the building from the City of Hornell Industrial Development Agency, adding sales space in the basement, an elevator and Estee Lauder and Clinique cosmetics installations.

To learn more about Gordmans, visit gordmans.com.