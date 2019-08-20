PAINTED POST - Camp STAR, located at Watson Homestead Retreat Center, was bustling with 50 campers, ages 6-12, and 20 counselors and staff August 11-16.

Elaine Tears, of the Bath Rotary Club, said a senior counselor and several junior counselors lived and slept in the retreat’s cabins and were available to the campers around the clock.

The annual camp provided its weeklong program, complete with overnight accommodations, daily meals, group athletics, swimming, hiking, crafts, and nature study, for children who have a physical or developmental disability that usually precludes them from enjoying the camping experience.

The program is carefully designed to provide needed recreation that is compatible with a wide range of therapies that the special-needs campers may be undergoing, Tears said. Particular emphasis is placed on developing the initiative and self-reliance of campers.

Tears said the special camp for children of the Southern Tier, founded in 1963, is sponsored by the members of 10 local Rotary Clubs. In addition to the Bath Rotary Club, the Canisteo, Chemung County Sunrise, Corning, Elmira, Elmira Heights, Hornell, Horseheads, Prattsburgh, and Watkins-Montour Rotary Clubs fund the weeklong event so that no camper is charged to enjoy this special place.

“Camp STAR is a great opportunity for the campers to feel like a kid. They are at a place where their disability does not matter,” said Kris Earl, Camp Star Director. “Along with the enjoyment the campers receive, the parents get a little bit of respite. Often they are the sole caretaker for their children. They can rest at ease knowing their child is well cared for during camp time.”

In other Rotary news, on July 15, four members of the Bath Rotary Club, Nancy Latour, Robin Lattimer, Cheryl Muller, and John Stranges, participated in the Camp STAR Benefit Golf Tournament at the Indian Hills Golf Club, Tears said.

Tournament organizers estimate that the event raised more than $10,000 for the camp.