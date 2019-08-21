The Hornell native and veteran housing official taking top leadership post at City Housing Authority

Karen Carney was recently named the new executive director of the Hornell Housing Authority. The appointment was approved by the Housing Authority's Board of Commissioners, with Carney set to succeed Jason Sackett on Sept. 1. Her current job with the agency is Tenant Relations, a position she has held for five years.

Personal: Born and raised in Hornell, Carney is the daughter of John and Patricia Prete and she has called the Maple City home for her entire life. Recently married to Jim Carney, the couple have six children and three grandchildren between themselves.

Education and Background: Carney graduated from Alfred State College with an AAS in Human Services in 1983. She then provided client case management services for Arbor Housing and Development as well as AIDS Rochester. Carney began working for Steuben Churchpeople Against Poverty (dba Arbor Housing and Development) in Low Income Housing in the Property Management Department in 2001. She has since received certificates of completion in C3P, which signifies a comprehensive understanding of the Low Income Housing Tax Credit Program. Carney is certified in the Low Income Housing Tax Credit Compliance, Blended Occupancy, Housing Quality Standards, Housing Choice Voucher Specialist, Site Compliance Specialist and has had numerous other housing trainings and certifications.

Quotable: "My goal is to continue to provide affordable, safe housing to those who may otherwise live in unaffordable, substandard housing or live couch to couch," Carney said. "I sincerely care about the population that we serve. I feel that our agency is helping our community as well as the individuals we serve by providing them the opportunity to be able to better provide for the needs of themselves and their families."

Goals: Carney said, "Stable, affordable housing can be a factor in the quality of life our residents experience. I intend to carry on the dedication and vision of Jason Sackett and those before him."

About the City of Hornell Housing Authority: Established in 1966, the City of Hornell Housing Authority and its affiliated entities provide rental subsidy to 281 households and owns and manages 147 units of mixed finance affordable housing in the City of Hornell.

— Reporting by Neal Simon