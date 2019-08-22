ALFRED — The largest event at the Alfred Farmers Market, the Tomato Festival, is set to happen this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Above the usual market festivities, this festival will feature salsa making demonstrations and tomato tasting contests where participants can sample and vote on their favorite variety of tomato. Free salsa dancing lessons from the newly opened Martelle Dance Academy in Wellsville will take place from 11:30-1:30.

Dave Mason will be the musical performer from 11 to 1 p.m. and Andrea Dodge from 1 to 3 p.m. Dave Mason plays and sings variety of songs from our shared American heritage. He sings folk, rock, blues, bluegrass, country, etc. Over 15 years, Andrea Dodge has earned an outstanding reputation in the Southern Tier for her gifted vocals, raw, unbridled emotional intensity and unique no-pick guitar strumming style. Individuals of all ages and abilities can join in the fun and be entertained with hands on educational and hands on activities. The Family Activities tent will be creating Tomato Stress Balls to go with the theme of the Tomato Festival. A handcrafted mug made by world-famous ceramic artist, John Gill, will be raffled off as a fundraiser for the market.

The recipe featured this week is Gazpacho, which showcases local items like tomatoes from Stewart Family Farms, that can be found in season this week. The highlighted vendor of this week is Stewarts Family Farm. The Stewart Family Farm is the agricultural endeavor of the Stewart family. They have ran a small scale dairy for over twenty years, operating purely on family labor. The four now-adult Stewart children are diversifying their farm to include maple syrup production, dairy goats, homespun and knit wool, and now to tie them all together.

Aug. 25 is the day before classes begin on both the Alfred University and Alfred State College campuses. New and returning faculty, staff and students will be moved in and ready for the beginning of the semester. The Farmers Market encourages the community to introduce yourselves to our new and returning neighbors, enjoy the live music, fresh food and great conversation.

The Alfred Farmer’s Market is located at the Alfred Village Bandstand on the corner of Main and Saxon Drive. Market are every Sunday from 11 a.m. - 3.p.m from June 16 to Oct. 27. SNAP/EBT, WIC checks and FMNP (Farmers Market Nutrition Program) and senior checks are accepted. For more information, visit AlfredFarmersMarket.com or Like the Alfred Farmers Market on Facebook.