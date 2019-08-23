NAPLES — Singer, actress, comedienne, and BVT Favorite Liz Wasser will return to Bristol Valley Theater in Naples for a one-woman show, An Evening With Liz Wasser on Aug. 25 at 8 p.m.

The performance is the latest in a continuing series of solo shows, part of the BVT New Works Initiative, and is an evening of raucous, sometimes, irreverent wit paired with Wasser's powerful vocal stylings. In this intimate evening, Ms. Wasser shares her “obsessions, transgressions, and true confessions,”along with pastiche of her favorite songs, from Broadway to pop.

Based in New York City, Liz has forged a career as both an actor and writer, and has performed at prestigious venues such as the legendary Feinstein’s 54 Below. Her web series, Let’s See Hamilton, has garnered thousands of views online. BVT audiences will remember her from performances in Avenue Q, Les Miserables, Rent, Murder Ballad, and as the title character in last season's The Drowsy Chaperone, to name a few.

“You're not going to want to miss this one-night only event,” says Bristol Valley Theater executive artistic director Karin Bowersock. “Liz's schedule doesn't allow her to join us as a cast member in a show this season, so this is the only chance for Liz Lovers to see her this summer!”

Tickets to the event Bristol Valley Theater, 151 S. Main Street in Naples are $20 and are currently on sale through the Bristol Valley Theater box office at 585-374-6318 or www.bvtnaples.org.

The 2019 Season Sponsor is Constellation Brands with additional support from The Sands Family Foundation, The Rimora Foundation, The Max and Marian Farash Foundation, and the New York State Council on the Arts, a state agency.