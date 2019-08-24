Barkley Showcase raises funds for Signal 30 scholarship

HORNELL — Hornell grad Vinny Liberto is the recipient of the first-ever Nicholas Clark Award, earning a $500 scholarship from funds raised by the annual Dan Barkley Basketball Showcase.

The award is administered through the NYS Troopers PBA Signal 30 Fund. It is named in honor of Clark, the Canisteo-Greenwood and Alfred University grad who lost his life while responding to a call in the Corning area last year.

The Barkley Showcase, organized by the Allegany County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, has awarded scholarships to Allegany County students since its inception a handful of years ago. Showcase coordinator Dana Hand wanted to do the same for Steuben County students, given that Steuben County teams make up half the participants in the showdown each year.

“We’ve always given scholarships to the Allegany County kids, but we wanted to find an avenue to help the Steuben kids as well,” Hand said. “We wanted to find a Steuben connection, and we did with the Signal 30 Fund through the Troopers. The Union gave $1,000 to the Nick Clark Award. We said you guys pick the recipient.”

Liberto, a 2019 Spectator Great 8 selection who played in the Showcase for the Red Raiders the last several years, was chosen from among the applicants. Liberto couldn’t be on hand Thursday given commitments to start the semester off right at Alfred State, but his dad Joe Liberto accepted the award on his behalf.

“Hopefully we’ll be doing this every year,” Hand said of the check presentation.

Seniors should see their guidance counselor for scholarship application information in both counties.

The scholarship is made possible by funds raised during Showcase weekend, which is scheduled for Jan. 24-25 this year at Alfred State. Hornell and Wellsville’s boys and girls programs will meet on Friday night. The Canisteo-Greenwood and Fillmore boys and girls teams will start Saturday with a doubleheader, followed by the boys from Bolivar-Richburg taking on Avoca, Scio clashing with Jasper-Troupsburg, and Genesee Valley looking to avenge last year’s Showcase loss to Prattsburgh in the nightcap.