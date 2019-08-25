CORNING - Julie Kovein and Sandy Windwalker often walked past cement planters this spring, stuffed with shrubbery and dotted with weeds, on their way to the Southeast Steuben County Library and one day they decided to do something about it.

Kovien said it all started in the early spring when she would walk by the three planters in Nasser Civic Center Plaza, near the back entrance of the library, and see the planters were weed-ridden.

“One day I just started sitting on the ledge of the planters and started pulling out weeds,” Kovein said. “I would do that for 15-20 minutes once or twice a day. Eventually I got tired of seeing the planters in such disarray and I decided to do something about it.”

Windwalker said she met Kovein at the library while she was sitting on the cement planters taking out weeds.

“Julie said she was speaking with the city parks department about the planters because she wanted to remove all the weeds, put it new soil and plant flowers,” Windwalker said. “I told her that if everything came through to give me a call and that’s how I ended up helping her plant flowers in the planters.”

Many people walking through the Nasser Civic Center Plaza have seen the two women carefully planting dozens and dozens of flowers in the cement planters between the rink and the library.

“Over the past several years, we have been trying to fix up Civic Center Plaza,” said City Manager Mark Ryckman. “We appreciate all of the city employees and volunteers who have helped along the way.”



Alex Hamilton, city parks and recreation, said Kovein and Windwalker have done a very nice job.

“It’s added some color to Civic Center Plaza,” Hamilton said.

City Councilman Marshall Hyde, who volunteers at the library, said Kovien sometimes stopped to pull weeds at the three cement planters, until her shoulders gave out, and thought it would look much nicer if there were flowers in their place.

“Wondering how she could go about getting permission to plant flowers, (Kovein) went to Corning City Hall, across the plaza from the Library, and talked with Mary Farmer, the City Clerk,” Hyde said.

Kovien was directed to Hamilton and she explained to him that she wanted to buy and plant some flowers to beautify the plaza.

City public works crews then cleared out the remaining weeds, and brought new dirt to add to the planters, readying them for flowers.

Kovien said with the planters ready she began to collect the different flowers. The planting began July 31, and took two days to complete. Once in the ground, watering the flowers became the next issue to solve, as the water lines in the planters were decommissioned several years ago.

City Councilman Kate Paterson, D-2, who volunteers at the library, often brings water cans to the library, in the evening, filling them and carrying them outside to water.

“Paterson helps with watering the flowers and she brought the first bag of planting soil to the (planters) and she always helps watering in the evening,” Kovien said.

Paterson calls the work Kovien and Windwalker have completed as a great addition to the Civic Center.

“I’ve talked to people just out on the street and they just think it’s wonderful to have something beautiful,” Paterson said. “When people walk by, it makes them happy to see flowers where there used to be a lot of weeds. I think Julie is amazing that she takes her time and energy toward doing something beautiful.”