Proposal defeated in committee, 5-1

BELMONT — A push that reached its peak a decade ago will not be revived by Allegany County, as a proposal in committee was voted down for the first time in 2019 this week.

Legislator Bill Dibble (R-Little Genesee) proposed the county push for the extension of state Route 400 across Allegany County to the Village of Wellsville. Dibble suggested the measure be added to the county’s Comprehensive Plan and requested a study be performed by DOT and the Appalachian Regional Commission, using a resolution passed in 2009.

A decade ago, the county requested the state conduct a corridor study of extending Route 400 from South Wales in Erie County southeasterly to a point of intersection with state Route 417 in the Village of Wellsville.

“It would be great for this region. It’s a longterm thing, way down the road,” Dibble said in reintroducing the proposal. “If we don’t kick things along, they’ll never happen. This is an attempt to have DOT look at it and get New York state to fund the corridor. It’s looking down the road, longterm.”

In 2009, county officials said the four-lane highway would better connect Allegany County with Buffalo and Canada, providing better access to the county’s manufacturers while easing travel for tourists. The extension would intersect I-86 at Exit 30 near Belvedere, providing a more direct trucking route from Canada, Buffalo and the Niagara frontier to major East Coast seaports in New York City, New Jersey and Philadelphia.

Dibble’s updated request in 2019 was shot down this week in the Planning and Economic Development Committee meeting, 5-1.

“Building this highway diagonally right through the center of Allegany County, just makes absolutely no sense to me whatsoever,” said Legislator Phil Curran (R-Alfred). “We have the routing for the traffic. To add a diagonal highway when there’s already a rectangle, I think is pretty strong overkill.”

Legislator Judy Hopkins (R-Fillmore) agreed.

“The cost of this would be so prohibitive,” Hopkins added. “There have been estimates that per mile it’s in the neighborhood of $5-6 million. That does not include the cost of bridges. That is well over a billion dollars, including the cost of the study. It makes no sense to me. Our legislature did pass a resolution in 2009 which went nowhere. Quite honestly, I don’t have the confidence that New York state would follow through on this at all. If they have a billion dollars to spend, they can fix the roads and the bridges that they don’t fix now.”

Board Chairman Curt Crandall (R-Belfast) noted the county has taken on many more responsibilities in the last 10 years, and cautioned against spending resources on an effort that may never bear fruit.

Legislator Steve Havey (R-Wellsville) said the highway would ease travel but doubted its feasibility.

“When I saw this proposal from Mr. Dibble I thought, we’ll probably never see it, but wouldn’t it be nice?”