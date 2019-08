Hamilton-Gibson Productions will host "The Greatest Showman" singalong at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Warehouse Theatre, 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

The sing-along version of the film will be shown and the audience is invited to sing the words they see on screen to the original music written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Audience members can dress as characters in the film or come as they are. Refreshments will be available for purchase.

Admission is pay-what-you-can.