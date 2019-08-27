Resident asks village for clarity on move

WELLSVILLE — Doris MacFarquhar wanted answers concerning the Village of Wellsville’s future move to 23 North Main, and she got them Monday night during a back-and-forth exchange with Mayor Randy Shayler.

MacFarquhar, a Wellsville resident, questioned changes in the original plan for 23 North when the rehabilitation project was presented to the public in late 2017. During that event in the auditorium of the David A. Howe Library, officials said the village and town would move into commercial space at 23 North, paying only utilities at the former Burrous Building. The move would allow the village to sell the Municipal Building and place it back on the tax rolls.

As the project has evolved this year, however, developer Two Plus Four Construction Co. decided to move its property management partner, the Alfred Housing Committee, into the space. That left the Town of Wellsville without sufficient square footage to house its services, and the original plan was altered with the Town announcing earlier this summer that it would seek other arrangements.

MacFarquhar asked why events didn’t unfold as initially announced.

“It was not a written agreement. There were a few things that were loose at that point,” Shayler said. “There was an expectation of a PILOT for the building. The owner was unable to make that materialize, which changed the economics of the building. It changed the economics of the rental space.”

The current agreement calls for the village to pay $3.75 per square foot per year, which calculates out to roughly $1,100 per month in rent, Shayler said. The village will also pay utilities, which Shayler expects to be low in the newly-renovated building.

“It’s a typical commercial lease with the tenant paying for the inside maintenance, the utilities and also the taxes. In this case the village is not paying the taxes, the taxes are rolled into the $3.75 per square foot,” Shayler said. “We pay utilities in this (Municipal) Building, in fact we pay utilities for the entire building. We have utilities today, we will have utilities tomorrow. We don’t have rent today, we will have rent tomorrow.”

Shayler said the village will still come out ahead renting when weighing the costs associated with ownership of the Municipal Building.

“We spent quite a bit of time coming to this conclusion at our last meeting in executive session, looking at all the contractual stuff and also the estimates,” Shayler said. “The difference is, if you look at the changes that would be necessary to this building to make it compliant for handicap accessibility, as well as just the general maintenance, that far exceeds what we will be paying in rent.”

MacFarquhar pointed out the village will be paying rent longterm, essentially forever.

“The new roof we put on here won’t last forever, either,” Shayler countered. “We did an apples to apples comparison for 30 years, which is the duration of the lease. We compared 30 years of leasing property at 23 North to 30 years of ownership of the property at 156 North Main. Once you put all of that together, it is more economical to be a tenant at 23 North than it is to be an owner because of the changes that would be necessary, and the maintenance with this building.”

MacFarquhar also asked about the cost of the move. Shayler said the move and associated start-up costs are expected to come in at roughly $100,000, which the village has in reserves.

“That was included in the analysis we did comparing a rental to continuing to own this property,” Shayler said, noting the village would have to take out a Bond to perform any significant upgrades to the Municipal Building, adding to the cost when interest is factored into the equation.

MacFarquhar stated the village should take into account the Municipal Building’s historical significance. The structure was once Wellsville’s library. Shayler said the village will carefully choose who it sells the property to — eventually.

“The first thing we need to do is work with the town and find out what their requirements are going to be and make sure we don’t cut them out in anything that we do,” Shayler said. “We’re going to need to do that as far as making space available to them for a reasonable period of time. The second thing is market this building, but very carefully vet any buyer to ensure that in fact the building will be maintaining its historical significance. We’re moving into a building that changed hands some number of times and there was not a lot of concern over who the buyers were. Our predecessors had no control over that because it was private property. We do have control over that in this circumstance. We will be able to vet very carefully, and we will vet whoever the potential buyers are for this property. This is a significant part of the village.”

Shayler said the village has had some inquiries about the building but nothing serious yet because there is no firm timetable for when the property will be available for sale.

MacFarquhar encouraged the board to publicize details of the eventual move in a letter sent out with electric bills, with the board agreeing that such an effort would be a good idea.