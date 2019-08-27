Changes are coming at the Peebles store in the plaza on Lake Street. In 2020 the store will be converted to a Gordmans. The Peebles store in Geneva is going through the same transition, says Stage Stores spokesperson Blakeley Graham, manager of brand publicity.

The Peebles stores are planned to close in the days leading up to the Gordmans grand opening in early 2020. The conversions from Peebles to Gordmans take less than two weeks. All current Peebles associates will be offered jobs at Gordmans. Additional associates also will be hired during job fairs early next year, according to Graham.

Both Peebles and Gordmans are part of the Stage community of stores.

Stage has been converting a number of its Peebles locations to Gordmans. Stage has been converting some Peebles stores because consumers are responding positively to Gordmans’ off-price offerings.

Gordmans is an off-price retailer, which means that it has a wide array of merchandise for the entire family at the lowest possible prices compared to department stores.

Gordmans, which has been in operation for more than 100 years, receives new merchandise deliveries weekly.

“There will always be something new to discover when it comes to popular name brand apparel, home décor, footwear, gifts, accessories, fragrances and more for the whole family,” says Graham.

To learn more about Gordmans, visit gordmans.com.