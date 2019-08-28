Village officials are expected to make a decision about the village’s senior citizen housing code at a special meeting at 9 a.m. Sept. 3 in the village hall. The meeting will also include a public hearing on a resolution to repeal the senior citizen moratorium it adopted in June for six months.

Both issues are being closely watched by developers who want to build eight senior housing units at 200 South Ave. in the village. Last fall the village Zoning Board of Appeals upheld a decision by Penn Yan Code Enforcement Officer Bruce Lyon that the proposed project was not permitted in the R1 residential district of the village. After Yates County Judge Jason Cook ruled in the developer’s favor in a lawsuit challenging that decision, the village determined that changes in the zoning chapter of the village code would be necessary to prevent unlimited construction of senior citizen housing throughout the R1 zone.

At the Aug. 20 village board meeting, attorneys for the developer spoke during the public hearing on adoption of a local law amending the zoning chapter. John Tantillo encouraged the village board to exempt the project from the moratorium, allowing them to proceed with plans to construct the units on the lot which abuts the Town of Milo location where they are building 74 other townhouse units.

Milo resident and Yates County Legislator Carlie Chilson recommended the village require the developer to maintain the units for senior citizens continually and not transition to single family housing.

In other business at the village board’s Aug. 20 meeting included:

• Sewer Chapter Amendment: Village resident and former Village Board Member Michael Christensen was the only person to comment during a public hearing regarding an amendment to the sewer chapter of the village code. Mayor Leigh MacKerchar explained the village is in discussions with the Yates County fair officials that could extend sewer service to the fairgrounds. That is related to the village’s request to secure an easement across the fairgrounds for electric service that is needed in the Horizon Business Park. Christensen said extending the sewer service had been discussed before, and he’s concerned about what could happen if the property is no longer used for the fairgrounds. Village Attorney Ed Brockman said the service would be discontinued if the property ceases to be used as a fairgrounds.

Jolley Lane: The board scheduled a public hearing for 6 p.m. Sept. 17 to hear comments on ratification of converting an alley next to 118 Elm St. to a public street MacKerchar said the street would be named Jolley Lane.