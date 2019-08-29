ALFRED — Before the fall semester even began, new Alfred State College Pioneers were already having an impact on the local community.

Recently, 115 incoming students participated in the college’s Community Action Day, the annual day of service that takes place during Alfred State’s Week of Welcome, in which new students engage in a number of local community service projects.

A total of 15 projects took place in seven areas this year – Almond, Hornell, Wellsville, Alfred, Belmont, Allentown, and Alfred Station. The projects ranged from yard cleanup at Almond Woodlawn Cemetery, to weed removal and painting at St. Jude’s Chapel in Alfred, to assisting with running a healthy snack cook-off at Hornell Area Concern for Youth.

Jonathan Hilsher, director of the Center for Civic Engagement at Alfred State, said this year’s Community Action Day was the largest to date in terms of student participation.

“This program is a great way for new students to connect with their community, help out, and build relationships with others in their new home,” he said.