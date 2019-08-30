It’s the active season for the Asian longhorned beetle, a tree-destroying invasive species

Check your pool filters: The state Department of Environmental Conservation is asking all pool owners to help spot a spotted beetle.

The Asian longhorned beetle, or ALB, is an invasive species destroying trees, including maple, ash, elm, poplar, and willow.

The DEC points out if the beetle is in your neighborhood, chances are one will end up in your pool. So they’re asking you to check the pool filter to see if any of the critters are floating around. Right now is the beetle’s active season, which continues through September. The idea is, the earlier you spot the beetle, the easier it is for them to be eliminated.

If you think you see the bug, which is around 1.5 inches long and shiny black with spots, take a picture and send it to the DEC. No pool? No problem. You can still help out the DEC by looking for signs of an infestation.

According to the DEC, trees being attacked by ALB often have wilted foliage and canopy dieback, but the main signs to look for include:

• Round, up to ½ inch exit holes from adults emerging from trees beginning in late July

• Round, ½ inch depressions (egg-laying sites) in the outer bark

• Sap oozing from egg-laying sites and exit holes

• Deep exit holes, insert a pencil to determine if the hole is at least an inch deep

• Sawdust, or frass, collecting at the base of the tree or on branches