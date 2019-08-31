BIG FLATS - More than 80 motocycles and their riders took part in the 2019 Ride for the Red on a sunny Saturday morning.

The 11th Annual Ride for the Red motorcycle run raises funds for the Service to the Armed Forces program of the Finger Lakes American Red Cross.

Saturday's ride, which began in Big Flats and traveled back and forth to Hornell, is supported by the Arkport-Corning HOG (Harley Owners Group) chapter and Arkport Cycles and is in honor of local Veterans and Gold Star families from all wars.

The event has raised more than $70,000 since its inception in 2009. Corning personal injury law firm Welch, Donlon & Czarples PLLC is the ride’s major sponsor, this year.

The American Red Cross will also hold a blood drive at the Big Flats American Legion Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m.