Motorcycle ride celebrates 11th year

HORNELL — More than 80 motorcycles and their riders took part in the 2019 Ride for the Red on a sunny Saturday morning.

The 11th Annual Ride for the Red motorcycle run raises funds for the Service to the Armed Forces program of the Finger Lakes American Red Cross.

"The Armed Forces program for the American Red Cross is our oldest line of service. We've been supporting armed forces members and their families for over 100 years, starting with the work of Clara Barton," said Red Cross Finger Lakes Executive Director Brian McConnell. "And we continue that."

Saturday's ride, which began in Big Flats and traveled back and forth to Hornell, is supported by the Arkport-Corning HOG (Harley Owners Group) chapter and Arkport Cycles. It is held in honor of local Veterans and Gold Star families from all wars.

According to Paul Simonson, of the Arkport-Corning HOG (Harley Owners Group) chapter, the event has raised more than $70,000 since its inception in 2009. Corning personal injury law firm Welch, Donlon & Czarples PLLC is the ride’s major sponsor, this year.

"The SAF program does a lot of things for the veterans in the area," Simonson said. "We participate in the Wreaths Across American program that happens in December. If a family needs some financial assistance, the SAF program helps them. That's just a couple of things that the program does."

Simonson expects this year's fundraising to be in the neighborhood of $10,000.

The American Red Cross also held a blood drive at the Big Flats American Legion Saturday afternoon.