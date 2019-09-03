When coaches draw up their plans for a new season, they likely hope that a couple of early wins are the result. Those wins can give teams with talent confidence when facing a tough schedule. Dundee’s girls’ soccer team has followed this blueprint in their young season, beating Hammondsport/Bradford 3-2 on Aug. 28 and following that with a 4-0 win over Prattsburgh on Aug. 30 to go 2-0 so far.

Cheyenee Cummings led the scoring for the Lady Scots against Prattsburgh, putting two balls into the net. She was assisted by Anna Bratlie on her first goal and Mackenzie Strait on her second. Bratlie converted her own goal in the first half on a Strait assist, while Strait scored the final goal of the game on an assist by Ally Wood. Goalie Claudya Lions turned away five shots in earning the shutout.

Against Hammonsport/Bradford, Bratlie scored first on a Strait assist, and Strait scored the next two goals with assists from Cummings and Bratlie. Lyons notched 10 saves against two goals to get the win in goal.

The team is home against HAC on September 4 and at Bloomfield September 6.