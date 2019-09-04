Steuben County Historical Society hosting meeting

BATH — Laurie Ondrejka, a member of the Finger Lakes Trail Conference board, will bring a presentation on the thousand-mile trail system to Steuben County Historical Society's meeting on Friday, Sept. 6.

Kirk House, Director of the Historical Society, says that Steuben is just about at the center of the FLT.

"The Main Trail goes east-west across the county, coming in near North Hornell and going out near Bradford. That trail runs 580 miles, from Allegany State Park to Catskill State Park," he said. "For much of its route it also carries the North Country Trail, which runs from Lake Champlain to the middle of North Dakota.

"Then there are Branch Trails, Spur Trails, and Loops. A major Branch, the Bristol Hills Trail, rises near Mitchellsville and goes past Naples. The Crystal Hills Trail starts in Bradford and goes to the Pennsylvania line ... keep on walking, along the Great Eastern Trail, and you get to Alabama."

Nearly all the F.L.T. trails are on private land, and are created and maintained by volunteers.

The Sept. 6 presentation, which is free and open to the public, will be at 4 p.m. in Bath Fire Hall.