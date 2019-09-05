BATH | Steuben County officials are aiming to have a system in place by the end of the year to track the locations of drug overdose incidents.

“I think (the end of the year) is a good timeline,” County Manager Jack Wheeler said Wednesday during a meeting of the Legislatures Human Services, Health and Education (HSHE) Committee.

The prospect has been in discussion in the county for a while. Similar systems are already in place in many other New York counties.

Legislator Hilda Lando of Corning asked county Public Health Director Darlene Smith for an update on progress during the committee meeting.

Smith said they’ve been in the process of creating agreements with all the affected agencies to share the necessary data.

She noted that the system will not include any information that can be used to identify a particular patient, consistent with federal health privacy regulations.

County Attorney Jennifer Prossick said the agreements, known as memoranda of understanding or MOUs, have been drafted.

“We just have to get it out to everyone,” Prossick told committee Chair Carol Ferratella.

She added that meetings would be held soon with the necessary people, mostly first responder agencies, “to get them on board.”

Smith also said the decision had been made to have the county's E911 Department track the data rather than Public Health.

She said she believed running things through her office would only add extra bureaucracy.

“Having 911 handle it will expedite it,” Smith said.

That’s important, because Sheriff James Allard previously told legislators the mapping data can be used to track emerging problems, such as the spread of a batch of deadly fentanyl-laced heroin through a community.

In the long term, it can also help to direct funding and efforts toward areas and populations where the need is greatest, officials said.