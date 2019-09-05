PAINTED POST | More than 300 sixth-graders had the place to themselves Wednesday at the Corning-Painted Post Middle School -- but about 700 more students will join them today as classes start for all students.

Middle School Executive Principal Rick Kimble said the early start for the sixth-grade class was a chance for them to get used to the new routine, and the geography of the building, without the added pressure of their older peers crowding the halls.

“It was the last phase of our sixth-grade orientation,” Kimble said. “The transition from elementary school to middle school is significant.”

The middle school conducts a series of orientation programs over the summer to gear up kids and parents for the start of school.

The high school has similar programs in place to make sure ninth-graders are ready for that different but also difficult transition.

The schools’ administrators and staff have also been getting ready, though Kimble noted that process never really stops.

In all, more than 4,700 students in the Corning-Painted Post district, from Pre-K to grade 12, are expected to start the 2019-20 school year today. A fleet of buses will cover thousands of miles across the 234 square-mile district over the course of the day.

Superintendent Mike Ginalski said administrators, teachers and other staff are eager to start the new year.

“The staff looks and feels energized,” Ginalski told The Leader. “I’ve been really pleased seeing their level of excitement. We have developed a new focus toward supporting student social and emotional needs and as always, (we) feel we have the best academic package of courses and programs in the area -- so we are in great shape.”

At the middle school, Kimble said one of the key opportunities -- and challenges -- of the new year is to live up to the school’s designation for the upcoming year as a School to Watch by the National Forum to Accelerate Middle-Grades Reform.

It’s not an easy recognition to get.

“It was a 23-month process to go through the accreditation and evaluation,” Kimble said. “When we applied, there were only 30 middle schools in New York state (with the designation).”

That’s 30 total, since the program began in 2006.

“It’s a rigorous process,” Kimble said. “(The expert evaluators) did two days of visits and interviewed over 200 people including students, parent groups (and) staff.”

That’s after a 193-page application for the privilege of an on-site evaluation.

It’s especially important to Kimble and his team because the School to Watch designation was a target from the inception of the new district middle school.

“It was one of the criteria that the building design team and transition team utilized when we started to develop the middle school,” he said. “We wanted to know what the essential elements of a high-functioning, blue-ribbon middle school were. We did a lot of research and study and we developed some of our programs around those things. Once we felt we had those things in place, we felt that it was time to see if we met the designation for real.”

It’s one of many things exciting district leaders going into the new year.

“This will be a year of new ideas and transition as we will be heavily focused on the creation of a new Master Plan to carry the district towards 2025, and the start of the transition (to) new leadership with the appointment of Michelle Caulfield to the superintendent (role) in 2020,” said Ginalski, who will retire at the end of this new year.