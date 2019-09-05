WELLSVILLE — Mike Randall is known as the popular WKBW news channel reporter and weatherman. But did you know he is also known for his portrayal of famous writer Mark Twain in his show Mark Twain Live?

Born in 1835, Mark Twain held many occupations in his lifetime; newspaper reporter, riverboat pilot, gold miner, and most notably one of our greatest authors. He is known for such works as The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, Tom Sawyer, Life on the Mississippi, Innocents Abroad, and Roughing It.

Randall has been impersonating Mark Twain since the age of seventeen. For over 47 years he has performed his show at various locations, including the Buffalo Showboat, the State Department in Washington DC, NYC off Broadway dinner theatre the Little Hippodrome, the Huck Finn Jubilee in California, and many many more totaling over 2000 performances. For more information, visit www.mikerandalllive.com. On top of being a meteorologist and reporter, Randall is also an award winning playwright and was inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2017.

Come see Mike Randall as Mark Twain Live! Friday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. in the Nancy Howe Auditorium of the David A. Howe Public Library, 155 North Main Street, Wellsville. This program is admission free and open to the public.

This program is funded in part by the Decentralization Regrant Program of the New York State Council of the Arts. This program, with the support of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature, is administered by the Tri-County Arts Council.