Hornell seniors look to improve in 2019

HORNELL — After reaching the Section V, Class B Championship two straight years, last year’s very young Hornell football team took its fair share of bumps and bruises in what turned out to be a somewhat disappointing 3-5 season.



But according to the players and coaches, the 2019 season began almost immediately after the 2018 season ended, as the returners quickly turned their attention to the offseason and how they could best right the wrongs of a tumultuous 2018.



“Last year the offseason was pretty dead. People weren’t showing up or putting in much work. But this year, our offseason was really great. We had more guys show up and our practice so far have really been like a game. Last year, people weren’t putting in as much work or just trying to find excuses. But this year, we are all just trying to make back up for last year,” said HHS captain Trevor Fisher.



“With this senior class, last year was a huge disappointment to us. So we are just trying to grind everyday and make this season a lot better,” said HHS captain Demetrice Cabic.



Led by the four captains of Tyler Acton, Trevor Fisher, Timmy Smith and Demetrice Cabic, the Red Raiders put in a ton of very focused work this offseason, and it is already paying off on the practice field.



“It’s nice because during our first day of practice we were already able to work on no-huddle plays using hand signals and things like that. We already had things memorized, and all the skill players were able to hop back in, and it’s given us a lot of hope that this year will be good. We’ve got a lot of good players who are really pushing themselves,” said Fisher.



“The coaches have been on us this year, and having coach (Kirk) Scholes and coach (Gene) Mastin back around this year has really helped us out. They’ve just been on top of us and forced us to be focused,” said Smith. “The experience has definitely helped and it’s helped the younger guys as well. Hopefully we can just pick up a lot of the stuff from where we left it last year.”



Acton returns for the second year in a row as the starting quarterback. Acton comes back to his senior season with a complete arsenal of weapons around him, and according to head coach Erik Werner, has progressed into one of the best leaders in the clubhouse, which is something that has impressed the veteran coach even more than his physical growth.



“Tyler has always been a tremendous athlete, and I think he understands how he can better use that athleticism this year. But really, I’ve been most impressed with his growth as a leader. You know, leading a team as a junior can be really tough, and we had some growing pains last year. But coming back this year, I’ve really seen him be a great leader by picking up his teammates and putting responsibility on himself. And taking on that responsibility when you are young is tough, and I’ve been really impressed in how he has grown,” said Werner. “And I think some teams and schools are really going to see his athleticism — in terms of colleges. I think he is a dangerous runner and a dangerous passer and it’s really great having him back.”



“I just come out and work as hard as I can everyday. I’m out at practice maybe 15-20 minutes before trying to get some throws in, and I think everyone has been working as hard. And I think because of that, we are going to have a much better season this year. We have more discipline and I think that will help out a lot because I think last year we lacked discipline more than talent. And this year, I think we have a lot of talent,” said Acton. “Everything feels right and here is nothing better than being out here at two-a-days. High school football will end for everyone at some point, so we are going to make every bit worth it this year.”



His leadership, as well as the other captains, has had a trickle-down effect to the rest of the roster, which has already made this football team a very close group. Both players and coaches have noticed how the overall strength of the group has already helped formed them into a team. And as the fires of the season test that resolve, Werner is confident that this group will rise to the occasion rather than flee from it.



“Some groups are inevitably going to be closer than others, but I do see this group as a closely-knit group like the ones we had back in 2015-16. It’s a very close group, and I see glimpses of that in practices already,” said Werner. “Things can be tough in football and that can sometimes push teams apart, but I see this team as being the kind that comes together. They are tight-knit and they really seem like one of those groups that cares about each other and will look out for one another.”



And while chemistry and talent are important factors, no team has ever succeeded without a quality offensive line. The Red Raiders still have a few holes to fill and some roles to define on the front, but according to Werner, the group’s potential for greatness is almost unlimited.



“I say this pretty much every year to those guys. It’s a thankless position, and it’s the only position in all of sports where your only job is to protect somebody else. You’re not out there for glory or headlines, you’re only job is to protect someone else,” said Werner. “I think this group, if they really keep working and getting better everyday, this offensive line could be one of the best that we’ve had in a while. They have that potential. But they have to earn everything every step of the way. Because there is nothing fancy about playing the offensive line. And this group really embraces that role.”



It’s week one, and the hopes of a successful season are as high as ever. And while the team hopes to be playing into November this year, they are all only focused on one thing: Bishop Kearney.



“I’m so excited. It’s all I think about at practice. I just want to be out there in the first play. Everybody always says that they are excited and that they think they will do good, but I feel like we really are going to be a lot better than last year,” said Fisher.



“I’m really excited. We’ve been hitting teammates all summer and been grinding together, so I’m excited to be able to hit someone else,” said Smith.



“I can’t wait to strap up for a game and really get after it with these guys. This is a great group and I know everybody is excited to play,” said Cabic.



“Usually, I never get up in the morning for anything. But right now, I’m up at 6:45 a.m. and I’m ready to go. I’m all for this season right now. Everyone is doing well right now, we have a ton of excitement and we’ve all been working. I’m really excited to see how far we can go this year,” said Acton.





A Full Arsenal: Acton under center with plenty of weapons



HORNELL — When it comes to the 2019 Hornell offense, opposing defenses will most likely resort to a ‘pick your poison’ strategy, as the number of weapons the Red Raiders possess will be impossible to stop altogether.



Tyler Acton returns under center for Hornell as dynamic dual-threat quarterback that can make short and long throws. He is surrounded by a plethora of playmakers, most of whom saw a considerable amount of time on the varsity field last season.



Brennan Khork is back and better at running back, while the outside is littered with veterans like Malik Arnink and Demetric Cabic. The newcomers like Dorian Bowles and Matt Oyer will also have a major impact as the season progresses. And even a player like Collin Buisch, who spent all of last season out with an injury, will be back in 2019 and ready to make a huge impact.



“We bring a lot back in the skill-positions. Demetrice Cabic is a captain and he’s looking great. Malik Arnink is back and looking great. Brennan Khork looks really strong and I’m really excited to watch him develop. He’s gotten faster, he’s gotten stronger. I know he wishes I would say he’s gotten taller, but unfortunately that’s not the case,” said Werner with a smile. “We’ve got a newcomer in Dorian Bowles, who is a tremendous athlete that is really going to come around as he learns the offense. And then we’ve got a lot of role players too who can do a little bit of everything for you.”



And for Acton, he is more than happy to spread the ball around to a smart group of players. But the second-year quarterback is not only excited to throw the ball around, he’s equally excited about handing the ball around, as he knows that it will lead to the only stat that matters: wins.



“It’s really helpful. If we need to power it in, we can power it down peoples throats. If we need to throw, we can go out and do that too. We have a great group of kids and all of them are athletic. And I think we have some IQ this year as well,” said Acton.



Demetrice Cabic will likely be one of the biggest beneficiaries of all the talent around him. Because of the other skill players, captain Cabic will likely find himself all over the field in the most favorable matchup that Hornell coaches can find.



And like Acton, Cabic is simply excited to see just how far this offense can go when everyone is playing a seemingly different role on every play.



“We do have a lot of skill players and we’ve got a lot of people who can do a lot of different things and play a lot of different positions. So I think we are going to be really good, especially with different people getting so many different looks. And our offense is going to be able to do a wide variety of different things,” said Cabic.



The play-calling duties for this arsenal will be left to Kirk Scholes, who is as creative a mind as any in Section V according to Werner. And with this current slate weapons at his disposal, Scholes dream offense could be the stuff of nightmares for opposing teams.



“I really like our receiving corps and I really like our running backs. I think we have a lot of weapons and it’s going to be up to coach Kirk Scholes to spread the ball around because we’ve got a lot of kids who can do something with the ball in their hands. And if other teams make a mistake or key in on one guy, look out, because we can just break it away with someone else,” added Werner.