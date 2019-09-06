Youthful Wellsville roster aiming for playoffs

WELLSVILLE — One word comes to mind when Frank Brown is asked about his initial impressions of the 2019 Wellsville Lions — attitude.



“I’m pretty happy with everybody’s attitude,” Brown said. “They’re all coming to work real hard and they’re coming to learn. They seem to really be happy to be around one another. Attitude is a big thing when it comes to football. You can definitely see every day they come out here that they want to be here, which is important.”



Fittingly, for a program in the midst of a rebuild from the bottom to the top, the other descriptor comes from the opposite end of the alphabet — young.



Close to half the roster consists of freshman and sophomores. Wellsville made the decision to go with a modified program for 7th and 8th graders this year, with everybody else up on varsity.



“It’s something that I felt longterm for the program had to happen,” Brown said. “We’re putting the ownership and accountability on the high school kids. This is their football program. Once they give us the numbers to put a JV program back in, that’s what we’re going to do. For now, we’re the young Lions.”



One of those young Lions looking to make a splash is junior quarterback Liam McKinley, who spent his sophomore year as the backup signal caller. Now, the offense is his.



“I’ve seen a lot of growth out of him since we started with quarterback intramurals back as early as June,” Brown recalled. “We had three quarterbacks learning the system and competing against one another. Liam has definitely separated himself at this point, in both our power formations and our spread formations. He’s really taken that next step as a junior.”



Chances are No. 14 will be handing off quite a bit to No. 13, fellow junior Blake Beckwith. Now with a couple seasons of varsity experience under his belt, Beckwith will be counted on to provide some big-play ability out of a backfield that features several options in the ground game.



“Blake Beckwith has been running as the No. 1 tailback,” Brown said. “We have a newcomer, Johnny Layfield, running fullback. In our power formations we have a senior, Jarek Shea, doing a really nice job there. Depending on the formation we’re going to be putting Ethen Stoll into some of those Z back spots. Wyatt Hyer will get some tailback work. Noah Chaffee will also get into the backfield in certain packages.



“You’ve got to be able to run the football if you want to be successful, especially in Section V,” Brown added. “You also have to be able to stop the run. We’re a run-first team. It was important when we ran the program before, and it’s even more important now. I’m pretty happy with the guys we have back there.”



No running back goes anywhere without blocking up front, and the offensive line will be anchored by veteran senior tackle Eagan Enke and Mekha Dorrough at the tackle spots.



“Our No. 1s are big. We have Mekha at right tackle and Eagan at left tackle,” Brown said. “Timmy Jones has taken over the center spot. At left guard Noah has come down and taken that role. The guard position is like our fullback in our thunder package. We have another big guy at left tackle in Seth Bowen. Pound for pound at tackle we’re probably the biggest in Class C.”



Wellsville is also hoping to make some plays in the passing game with senior Ethen Stoll leading the wide receiver corps.



“Ethen Stoll and Wyatt Hyer are definitely playmakers for us,” Brown said. “Blake and Johnny Layfield are playmakers out of the backfield. Hunter Brandes is playing a new position for us at tight end. He’s done really good work in the spread and in our power formation as a blocker.”



Stoll will also quarterback the defense at free safety coming off a strong junior campaign that featured several takeaways. Stoll will be joined by cover corner McKinley along with Heyer and Alex Perkins in the secondary. Enke and Brandes set the edges at defensive end, with Dorrough and Bowens looking to clog up running lanes in the middle of the line. Shea, Chaffee and Layfield will start linebacker.



Defense is Brown’s bread and butter, and he’s hoping this year’s unit can start to duplicate some of the success his signature defenses enjoyed during his first go-round with the program.



“It’s an attack-style defense,” Brown said. “We’re not into sitting back and reading. We’re a read and attack defense doing a lot of blitzing, a lot of man coverage expecting big plays from the defense. We have to be able to stop the run in Class C if we want to go anywhere. I’m pretty proud of where this defense is at right now. They’re grasping the defense, the terminology. That’s the key so they can play fast. I try to keep it as simple and aggressive as possible.”



The Young Lions will have one advantage over their predecessors — Wellsville is no longer shoehorned into the rough and tumble Livingston County Division I landscape, where games against bigger schools like Hornell, Livonia and Bath made for an unrelenting schedule.



Section V football went to Federation scheduling this year, meaning the Lions will play programs more their size.



“You’re playing schools that are in Class B that you’ll never see in sectionals,” Brown said of the old format. “If you can get battle-tested through the regular season, once you get into sectionals playing that type of competition is great but the fact of the matter is sometimes you don’t get enough sectional points to qualify because you go through those bigger schools. I just think it’s an even playing field right now. The way they did it with 14 Class C schools and cut it right in half and did everything with BEDS numbers, that was perfect. We wind up being in the smaller of the Cs, C2, so we’ll get to play every team down there once and we’ll cross over to see Dansville.



“It’s like we say every year, we play who they tell us to play, but I like our odds in this situation as compared to the past.”





