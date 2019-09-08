BATH | United Way of the Southern Tier is seeking $20,000 per year in funding from Steuben County to help pay for a database that tracks how help from public agencies and nonprofits can affect children as they grow up.

United Way President Stephen Hughes and Strategic Initiatives Director Barbara Hubbell recently presented the proposal to the Legislature’s Human Services, Health and Education (HSHE) Committee.

Hughes said this kind of tracking, which is already in place in Chemung County, can help to determine which kinds of interventions are effective in keeping kids healthy and ready to perform well in school. It would track children from birth (if possible) to age 8.

He said the goal is ultimately to reduce costs for nonprofits and government.

“(The system) allows us to see those combinations of interventions, and to see if those interventions are working or not,” Hughes said. It will potentially help to avoid “the costs that come when we don’t get it right,” he added.

They’re hoping to see “how we (affected) foster care rates, how we (affected) juvenile justice rates over time,” Hubbell told the committee.

She said they’re hoping to begin with an infant registry, something that has been in place in Chemung County for 40 years but has never been implemented in Steuben.

That would track birth weight, early births and other data, along with breastfeeding support and other early interventions.

The system would also track interventions involving parents as part of the data related to the child, Hubbell said.

She noted, in response to a question from Legislator Hilda Lando of Corning, that participation in the program would be voluntary.

The COMET database system being proposed, which is used around Upstate and elsewhere, features a “rigorous design” to protect personal information and is compliant with federal privacy regulations, Hughes noted.

Getting access to even request infant data may take a while in parts of the county. Hubbell said it took two years to reach an agreement with Guthrie. They would need similar agreements with Jones Memorial Hospital and Noyes Memorial Hospital in the western area of the county.

They’re also still negotiating with school districts about access to data for children up to age 8.

But they noted a lot of useful data is already being collected in Steuben County through ProAction.

Hughes also confirmed, in response to a question from legislator Kelly Fitzpatrick of Bath, that United Way plans to go ahead with the project regardless of the funding decision from the county.

The HSHE committee voted to forward the proposal to the Finance Committee for further consideration.