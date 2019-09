“Every Brilliant Thing” will be performed Sept. 13-15 and 20-21 at the Warehouse Theatre, 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13-14 and Sept. 20-21 and at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 15. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children younger than 18. Reservations are recommended.

For tickets, visit hamiltongibson.ticketleap.com.