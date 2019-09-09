Wellsville man charged with making a terroristic threat

WELLSVILLE — A Wellsville man is in custody after making terroristic threats against the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office and the Allegany County Department of Social Services, police said.

On Sunday, Wellsville Police arrested Jesse K. Beauchamp, 48, and charged him with two counts of Making a Terroristic Threat, a class-D felony.

Beauchamp made various threats against the Allegany County Department of Social Services and the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office in videos posted to social media. Allegany County Sheriff Rick Whitney also received threatening correspondence via email.

“You have to take it seriously,” Whitney told The Spectator Monday afternoon. “We notified who needed to be notified and they took him into custody. We figured there wasn’t any (threat). He’s over there now (at the Allegany County Jail).”

Beauchamp was processed and arraigned before Wellsville Village Justice O’Connor. Beauchamp was committed to the Allegany County Jail on $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 property bond.

In the video addressed to Whitney, the sheriff is identified as the “elected private security police official.”

“This is notification of termination of your lease. Your interest is due,” Beauchamp states in one of the videos. “Your big building is scheduled for demolition at 8 a.m. Monday morning, Sept. 9, 2019. Please remove yourselves from not your property. Leave your weapons.”

Whitney said that while he came in early for work Monday morning, the Sheriff’s Office didn’t feel a need to increase security at Allegany County government buildings and everything was business as usual throughout the day.

“Since they took him into custody last night we didn’t feel there was any (threat),” the sheriff said.

Beauchamp is due back in Wellsville Village Court later this month.