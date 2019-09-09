CORNING - The Corning Area Chamber of Commerce announced that the Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA) is currently accepting applications for its fall class.

The YEA program spans 30 weeks and teaches middle and high school students accepted into the program the skills and crafts needed to launch and run their own businesses and social movements, and how to become successful entrepreneurs.

The program is open to students in grades 6-12, and provides students the tools needed to launch and manage their own real business. Students in the program have access to attorneys, accountants, business mentors, graphic designers, and other professionals needed to manage a real-world enterprise.

The culmination of the program is a roundtable event where students present their business plans to an audience and a panel of investors, who offer students real startup cash for their business with the amount determined depending on how they place.

Students will also have the opportunity to win college scholarships.

Then-Corning-Painted Post High School junior Dennis Jacobs won the YEA roundtable event at the Corning Community College Health Center in March. He won a record $3,000 for the development of his B Air inflatable shoe sole prototype.

Brandon McChesney, the roundtable runner up, was awarded $700 to invest in his niche fossil and mineral business Fossil Finder Enterprises, which specializes in Herkimer Diamonds.

Applications for this year’s YEA class are available at www.corningny.com. Interested students and parents may also contact Denise Ackley, Corning Chamber of Commerce President and YEA Program Manager, for additional details at (607) 936-4686.