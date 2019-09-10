The New York State Sexual Harassment Prevention Training will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 19 at the Corning Area Chamber of Commerce, 1 W. Market St.

It is mandatory for all employers in the state to adopt a policy and provide sexual harassment prevention training to all employees. The training that meets the minimum standards as set forth by the state must be provided interactively. The training will be conducted by Tina H. Bevilacqua of Bevilacqua HR Consulting.

The deadline for providing training aimed at combating sexual harassment in the workplace is Oct. 9. The cost is $25 for members and $40 for nonmembers.

To register, visit corningny.com/events by Sept. 16.