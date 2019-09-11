BATH - The ninth annual Strong Kids Safe Kids festival, set for noon-4 p.m. Saturday will provide even more kid-friendly, family-oriented activities this year at its new location in the Steuben County Fairgrounds.

Now a late-summer tradition for many families in the county and previously held at Bath Central School, the free event is the highlight of the year for Prevent Child Abuse Steuben, which also sponsors the popular Color Walk and “Pinwheels & Promises” campaigns.

The festival will bring back popular carnival games, inflatable bouncers and art activities tailored for children from birth to sixth grade, as well as information on health and safety issues from more than 25 family-related agencies.

“You will also find a lot of different agencies there offering services in our community that you may not know about, like car seat safety, bike helmets, and how to exercise together with your children,” said SKSK board member Tawnya Hughes, Family Development Home Visitor for ProAction of Steuben & Yates, Inc.

The new venue at the fairgrounds means more room for the popular “Passport to Fitness” activities as well as games such as basket toss, bean bag thrown, Duck Race, Plinko and Connect Four.

Children will be able to pick produce at the free Kids’ Farmers Market, provided by the Foodbank of the Southern Tier, and other healthy snacks also will be available.

“What is really fantastic about the festival is the collaboration of the county, area agencies and volunteers who lead the activities and provide the education,” said county Department of Social Services Commissioner Kathryn Muller. “This is the task force’s biggest event of the year, and we want our message and support for healthy children and families to be at its loudest.”

New to the festival are the fairground’s historic and authentic schoolhouse, log cabin and Pioneer Museum, which will be open for families to explore.

Other new festival activities will include “Hands-On Trucks,” Wildlife Rockstars,” disc golf, bike rodeo and a 25-foot rock climbing wall. Organizers say the festival will offer something for every family across the county.

“The Strong Kids Safe Kids Festival is really about providing an opportunity for families from all across the county to have fun together and to learn together, and totally enjoy the wide variety of activities and information we present,” said Bill Caudill, Steuben County Youth Bureau Coordinator.