Two Bath firefighters suffer heat exhaustion

BATH — Three dogs and 13 cats perished in a house fire in the Town of Bath Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon at 12:58 p.m., the Bath Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to 6694 County Route 15 in the Town of Bath.

The caller reported a home with smoke coming from the windows and was unsure if anyone was inside. Bath Assistant Chief Joe Washburn was the first on scene and confirmed a working structure fire and requested a second alarm.

When Assistant Chief Washburn arrived on scene he was met by a tenant of the home who had tried to get inside to save their pets but was unable to get back in. Three dogs and 13 cats perished in the fire. The tenant suffered several lacerations and was having trouble breathing from the smoke. She was transported to Ira Davenport Hospital in Bath for treatment of her injuries and was released.

Two Bath firefighters also had to be transported to Ira Davenport Hospital for heat exhaustion. They were treated and released as well. The home is owned by Michael George of Bath. The name of the tenants was not available Wednesday night. The American Red Cross responded to the scene to assist the tenants of the home which was a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Shortly afterwards another call for help was requested for manpower, ambulances and for the Bath VA to bring their rehab bus to cool off the crews in the warm muggy air trying to fight the fire. In all 12 fire departments responded to assist Bath. Also responding was The Bath Volunteer Ambulance Corps, AMR Ambulance from Corning and The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office who sent 7-8 Emergency Medical Technicians to help with the rehab of the fire fighters. The Steuben County Fire Investigation team was also called and responded to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

The Bath Volunteer Fire Department would like to thank the following that responded. Bath VA Fire, Hammondsport, Kanona, Savona, Avoca, Howard, Campbell, Canisteo, Coopers Plains, Prattsburg, Pulteney and Painted Post. Also Bath Volunteer and AMR Ambulance services and the Steuben County Sheriff Department for the EMT’s that help treat the firefighters.