Veteran from Cuba honored

BELMONT — Allegany County Board of Legislators Chairman Curt Crandall presented Catherine Schuyler Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution Constitution Committee Chair and Vice Regent Deborah Snyder with a proclamation declaring Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week in Allegany County this week in legislative chambers.

"In Abraham Lincoln's words, 'Our safety, our liberty depend on preserving the Constitution,'" Snyder said.

Meanwhile, US Marine Corps veteran Donald C. Hall was presented with a certificate by Crandall in honor of his military service from 1972-1974. Hall served as an anti-tank assaultman, tasked with breaching, demolition and rocket fire against fortified targets. A member of American Legion Post 808 in Belmont, he retired from the AITCH Company and now resides in Cuba.