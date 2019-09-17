The Southern Tier Interfaith Coalition will present a program on displacement and immigration policy at its annual meeting at 3 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Community Mennonite Fellowship, 290 Park Ave., Corning.

The program will feature speakers Mary Guzzy, professor of professor of humanities and theatre artist at the State University of New York Corning Community College; and Beth Harris, author, activist and former professor at Ithaca College.

A brief business meeting will be held before the program. Refreshments will be offered.