Plaintiff in legal action urges board not to fight land development ruling

ARKPORT — Arkport trustees were urged Tuesday night to stop fighting an August court ruling that ordered the village to designate the property at 42 Main St. as zoned for business use.

The village had sought to have the parcel zoned as agricultural and effectively block development of a dollar store at the site, officials said.

Margaret Horan, who with her husband Edward owns the property, questioned trustees during a village board meeting, asking if she was being “singled out” for unfair treatment.

Horan noted the property was purchased as a commercial property, has been “taxed as commercial” during the length of the Horans' ownership and she told board members she and her husband “have spent $52,000 with an attorney” to have the Route 36 parcel zoned correctly.

Horan pointed to state Supreme Court Justice Robert B. Wiggins’ Aug. 6, 2019 ruling that found that the Arkport Zoning Board of Appeals in 1994 considered and agreed to a request by Joyce Enderle, the previous owner, for a zoning change from Agriculture to B-3, Business Use.”

Enderle built a self-storage/warehouse building, which is on the site today. Margaret Horan said she and her husband purchased the property about five or six years after the 1994 Zoning Board of Appeals action.

“I’m still confused on why (the village board) would spend taxpayer dollars to fight this fight from 25 years ago,” Horan said Tuesday night in the Arkport Community Room, insisting the documentation that was used in the successful court action was available to village officials.

“I’m not saying whether you like me or don’t like me, whether you want Dollar General or you don’t want Dollar General,” Horan said. “That has nothing to do with it. This was a commercial piece of property that we bought 20 years ago. It was rezoned 25 years ago, and we are being punished because nobody, not one person, would listen to us and help us, no matter how much evidence I brought forward.

“Last month, after we finally get a decision from a judge, you want to appeal it, and go to appellate court.”

Despite the August State Supreme Court defeat, village attorney John Vogel remained confident that Arkport will eventually prevail on appeal, releasing a statement last month that said, “I still think the law is on the village’s side” and “this case has importance now for the Village of Arkport but also for municipalities in general. (The ruling) seems to take away some of the power of municipal boards.”

An appeal would be heard by the New York Appellate Division, Fourth Department. At an August village board meeting, trustees voted to file a notice of appeal, a decision that permits the village to keep its options open and file a formal appeal if it chooses.

Deputy Mayor Jon Hedges said the village still has some time leeway on whether to continue the appeal. He said he has been advised that attorney costs for a continued fight “would not exceed $10,000.”

Baldwin Enterprises has looked into purchasing the property, Horan said. A previous attorney for the Horans said his clients are seeking approval for commercial use to allow the property to be sold for development.

In May 2018, Dan Thompson, chairman of the Arkport Planning Board, told The Spectator that the property was being eyed for a 6,000-7,000 square-foot Dollar General store.

During a 2018 planning board meeting, the board heard speakers express concerns about increased motor vehicle traffic if a store is built. Questions were also raised about the parcel’s flood plain designation.