August report: 315 calls for service during month

HORNELL — Service calls to the Hornell Fire Department declined slightly in August compared to the previous three months, but firefighters still fielded an average of about ten calls a day during the month, according to departmental data.

Meanwhile, Fire Chief Frank Brzozowski said the department keeps close watch on call trends, specifically what hours and days experience the most requests for service.

“We keep track of that because of the staffing. To make sure that we have the resources here to handle the calls,” the chief said. “The studies we have been doing have been from 7 in the morning until 7 at night, and then from 7 at night until 7 in the morning.”

According to recent monthly breakdowns, about 60 percent of the calls come during the 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. shift or on the weekend.

“It is primarily evening and weekend hours,” Brzozowski said. “They seem to (have) more of an influx of calls. I don’t know if that is because there are more people around on the weekend or Friday night-type entertainment. We just seem to have more.”

That trend also applies to fires, although large structure blazes have been rare of late.

“Fortunately we haven’t had any recently, but the ones that we do have, seem to be more toward evening hours,” Brzozowski said. “I think that’s because there is more activity, more people at home doing things, running more appliances. During the day, there may be no one around. Not that we don’t have them during the day, but they seem to be more generated at night.”

August saw the 21-member department handle 315 calls, 275 for ambulance service and 40 classified as fire-related.

Under ambulance, the breakdown was as follows

- Cardiac arrest, 6

- Respiratory emergencies, 24

- Motor vehicle accidents, 16

- Trauma, 5

- Overdoses, 6

- Transfers, 53

- General medical, 165

For fire calls, the August breakdown included

- Automatic alarms, 13

- Fires, 2

- Service calls, 6

- Nuisance fires, 2

- Medical assistance, 5

- Fire drills and lockdowns, 8

- Reports of fires, 4

The fire department responded to 365 calls in July, 326 in June and 318 in May.

“We are a little lower (in August) than we were in July but not by much,” Brzozowski said. “There were no real major issues.”

Responding to emergencies is one thing, but outcomes count the most, the fire chief pointed out.

He said, “We had some heart problem calls, some strokes — and most of them with good outcomes, which is a good thing. We are making the correct decision, we are making the right moves.”

Brzozowski said Hornell EMTs work closely with hospital physicians, a partnership that is crucial to a patient's well-being.

“If it is anything that is a cardiac or a stroke issue, and medical control says, ‘No, he needs to get right to the cath lab or right to the stroke center’ we have an hour drive,” he said. “That medic is in the back with the patient for an hour keeping that person alive and there is a lot going on in the back of that ambulance. It’s an ER on wheels.

“We have some great medics. I would match them up to anybody in the country.”