BOLIVAR — How can you support Farm to School in your community?

Since the 1990's, school gardens and eating fresh food at lunch has become a growing American trend. Sabrena Day, new owner of Cafe Jacob in Bolivar, is partnering with Bolivar-Richburg's Wolverine Environmental Education Center and simultaneously putting a Farm to Table twist to her menu. With the connection made by Cassandra Bull of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County, the Cafe will start purchasing seasonal produce grown at Bolivar-Richburg to highlight in their specials. This partnership started off seamlessly this week with Day purchasing kale, purple and orange carrots, and peppers.

"Cafe Jacob is re-opening with such a fantastic start. I'm already starting to list all of the dishes we can highlight with their wonderful vegetables," said Day.

In 2018, Bolivar-Richburg Central School District (BRCS) acquired a vacant lot adjacent to their high school and committed to using it for agricultural based STEAM-education. Through community involvement, administrative support, and much legwork, BRCS has changed the area from a burned, condemned house to the Wolverine Environmental Education (WEE) Center. The center is now equipped with structures such as a shed, running water, a covered pavilion work space, a small flock of chickens, and a full-fledged garden.

Students in the Sustainable Living and Agriculture course, led by teacher Patricia Eshelman, are the stewards of the school farm. The class introduces BRCS students to a wide survey of topics and opportunities the agricultural industry has to offer. Its mission is to create informed consumers and to inspire a new generation of environmental stewards. Students gain essential hands-on experiences that they can carry forward in both their personal/professional lives and leave the class having a basic knowledge for growing their own food and food preservation techniques.

"Our students are not only growing the crops, but weighing, packaging, and pricing," said Eshelman. "This is a unique way that we can raise funds for our program and teach our students business and life skills."

In yet another win-win partnership, BRCS will be collecting Cafe Jacob's food waste to compost at their school farm and use as fertilizer for years to come. This is just one way that Allegany County is ahead of the curve in Farm to School and community engagement. For more information about Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Farm to School Program, call Cassandra Bull at 585-268-7644 ext. 25 or email her at cb775@cornell.edu.