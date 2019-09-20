Maple City Physical Therapy raises money for Moving Day Walk fundraiser

ANDOVER — No, the staff members at Maple City Physical Therapy in Andover and Hornell haven’t lost their marbles.

In fact, they have been busy selling marbles, raising $1,198 for the Moving Day Walk later this month in Rochester to aid research and support for Parkinson’s patients.

One marble cost $1, but buyers also had to option of paying $2 to “move a marble” from one staffer’s marble jar to another’s.

It all came to a head Thursday night at Maple City Physical Therapy’s Andover office when patient Tim Mullen of Rexville, the top marble buyer, was given the opportunity to push a pie into the face of physical therapist Myranda Garfield, who wound up with most marbles at the conclusion of the fundraiser.

Garfield was all smiles before being on the receiving end of a pie plate full of whipped cream, mentioning that both patients and staff enjoyed the fundraiser.

“It was fun and the patients loved it,” Garfield said moments before her face was covered with cream and crust.

Mullen readily stepped up to deliver the pie, but he had nothing but praise for Garfield, who is one of his physical therapists, and for Maple City Physical Therapy.

“They’re wonderful — absolutely,” he said. “It has been the best physical therapy experience I have ever had."

Maple City Physical Therapy has Parkinson’s patients. The therapists utilize a specialized program called LSVT BIG, which has been shown to be effective in training people with Parkinson's disease to use their bodies more normally.

Several Maple City Physical Therapy staffers are planning to attend the Sept. 28 Moving Day Walk in Rochester on Sept. 28. The happening is the Parkinson’s Foundation Greater Rochester Chapter’s annual fundraising event.

Called a “celebration of movement,” the day will feature a family friendly walk course, a children’s area, a caregivers' relaxation tent and a special Movement Pavilion featuring exercise classes all proven to help manage the symptoms of Parkinson’s.

That's worth a pie in the face any day.