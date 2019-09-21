BATH - Veterans and the public turned out for a National POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony Friday at the Bath VA.

Lynn Dinehart, Bath VA volunteer service manager, said the national event is an observance to remember the service of veterans who were taken prisoner or remain missing.

Observances of National POW/MIA Recognition Day are held across the country on military installations, ships at sea, in state capitols, schools and veterans' facilities. It is traditionally observed on the third Friday in September each year.

Seventy-nine-year-old former U.S. Air Force pilot Moe Newcomb, who served in the Vietnam War, said he was deployed from his base in Thailand to strike a North Vietnemese rail yard during the height of the conflict in 1967.

While in the skies over enemy territory in North Vietnam, Newcomb’s F-105 fighter-bomber was heavily damaged by anti-aircraft fire and he was forced to eject from the aircraft.

He was taken prisoner on Aug. 3, 1967, and remained a POW in North Vietnam for five and a half years.

“Events like this mean a lot,” Newcomb said. “It means that the public, and also the VA system, cares for the service that POWs gave to our country.”

Senior Master Sergeant Randy Metz, U.S. Air Force, Retired, said last year at the annual wreath-laying at Bath National Cemetery, he was asked to work with those who were going to place each of the individual wreaths.

“After I had finished the dry runs, I wandered over and started talking to a veteran,” Metz said. “I introduced myself and he in return introduced himself. I noticed he was to post the POW/MIA wreath, so being inquisitive I asked if he was a POW.”

Metz said the man was Newcomb, who he hadn't met before, and said yes.

“I shook his hand and said, 'Thank you for your service, you are a hero,'” Metz said. “We continued in conversation, he was an Air Force veteran like myself so we had a lot in common. We went about the business at hand, laid wreaths throughout the cemetery on that cold day. After we finished, I left. As I was driving home, I thought of him, and it hit me -- his sacrifice, dedication and patriotism. He was a humble man, and you knew he was proud to have served his country.”

Metz said his encounter with Newcomb left a lasting impression.

“Most importantly, it inspired me to look at the POW/MIA flag differently,” Metz said. “Not just to pass by and glance, but to remember our heroes who served and sacrificed. I was able to put a face to that silhouette of the Prison of War. Thank you, Mr. Newcomb.”

The guest speaker Friday at the POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony was Bruce Whitmarsh, Director of the Chemung Valley Museum. He spoke about the history of the Civil War POW camp located in Elmira, known as “Hellmira,” that was in operation from 1864-1865.



The Haverling High School chorus provided music at the event and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department posted the colors.